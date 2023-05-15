Cooking with Cash Wa
Man arrested for damaging Moorhead Taco Johns

Arrest graphic
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing possible charges for allegedly damaging several windows at a Moorhead fast food restaurant.

Police say around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 14 they were called to the Taco Johns in the 800 block of Center Ave. for reports of damage.

Authorities say they arrested 34-year-old Kevin Wright for criminal damage to property and obstructing.

Several windows are reportedly cracked or busted.

The police report isn’t finished on this case yet, so details are limited.

Minnesota State Flag
Minnesota Senate passes public safety package with universal background checks, “red flag” law

