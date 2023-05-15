Lane closures in Moorhead over the next two weeks

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - People driving in the Moorhead area will encounter overnight lane closures on several Minnesota highways starting Sunday, May 14. The closures are expected to last for about two weeks.

Crews will be completing maintenance work each night, Sunday through Thursday, between 8:00 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. during the weeks of May 14 and May 21.

The majority of the work during the first week will focus on patching, crack sealing and striping on Highway 75/8th Street, and in various areas on Interstate 94.

During the second week, crews will also perform bridge flushing, which removes sand and other particles that collect on the bridge joints and abutments. During bridge flushing, crews will look for deterioration that may have occurred during the winter and make repairs to the road surface.

Work locations may vary each evening, and drivers should expect to come across mobile maintenance operations with alternating lane closures.

MnDOT asks people to stay alert, slow down and follow the posted speed limits/ The fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

For real-time traffic and travel information, visit www.511mn.org.

