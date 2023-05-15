Jade Presents asking Fargo City Commission to increase number of outdoor noise permits

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Music promoter Jade Presents is asking the Fargo City Commission to increase the number of outdoor amplified sound permits.

During 2020 and 2021, as part of the COVID-19 emergency declaration, the city raised the limit to five permits every 30 days for any given location. Now that the emergency declaration has expired, the limit is back down to one permit every 30 days.

Jade Nielson with Jade Presents is asking the number of permits to stay at five, saying it will benefit local businesses by increasing sales and offering more variety of entertainment in the city. Nielson says the request relates to the Fargo Brewing parking lot at 610 North University Drive.

City Administrator Michael Redlinger says one concern would be an increase in noise pollution and multiple events straining police resources. However, during 2022, Fargo Police received just three complaints at Fargo Brewing, two of which were anonymous. Redlinger adds that an increase in permits could affect businesses other than Jade Presents.

The two options for consideration by the city commission on Monday, May 15, are to increase the number of permits from one to a higher number, or keep the current ordinance in place until an overall noise ordinance can be re-written.

Nielson is asking the city commission to separate this request from the overall noise ordinance revision, because that may take some time to complete. Jade Presents brought the request before the commission in September 2022 in preparation for the 2023 season and, at that time, the commission unanimously approved the request. The decision was paused as the city works through the overall ordinance revision.

Redlinger also says it was decided that this issue, while related to outdoor sound, is a separate issue from outdoor noise on Broadway.

Nielson says they cut off amplified noise no later than 10:00 p.m. and disperse audiences immediately following each event.

