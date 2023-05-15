FM RedHawks to take on Winnipeg Goldeyes for home opener

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The FM Redhawks are gearing up for their home opener. The game begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Newman Outdoor Field.

This year, fans can expect some of the same fun but also some new exciting additions at Newman Outdoor Field. Instead of waiting in long lines, patrols can now mobile order any concessions. There’s also portable charging station, where baseball fans can rent a portable charger to use while in their seats.

The team will be taking on the Winnipeg Goldeyes. Tonight, there will also be a pre-game championship celebration with a ring ceremony and flag raising.

Tickets can be purchased on the FM Redhawks website.

