Fargo’s new Assistant City Administrator selected

Brenda Derrig
Brenda Derrig(City of Fargo)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo conducted a national search to fill the position of Assistant City Administrator. A total of 42 applications were received and the selection committee is recommending Brenda Derrig for the job. Derrig is currently a City Engineer and a member of the Mayor’s cabinet.

The selection committee interviewed seven applicants virtually before naming five finalists, including Fargo Fire Chief Steve Dirksen, West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller and Dilworth City Administrator Peyton Mastera.

A situational assessment and interview were held on May 4 and 5, which were then scored by each committee member to determine the top candidate for the position. The Selection Committee offered the job to Brenda Derrig and she accepted the offer, which is contingent upon appointment by the City Commission. The commission is expected to approve the recommendation on Monday, May 15.

The Assistant City Administrator for the City of Fargo is paid $204,318 annually.

The selection committee included City Administrator Michael Redlinger, Cass County Administrator Robert Wilson, Executive Assistant Kember Anderson, Director of Planning and Development Nicole Crutchfield, Water Utility Director Troy Hall, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Coordinator Ahmed Shiil.

Derrig would fill the position formally held by Mike Redlinger, who took over as City Administrator following the retirement of Bruce Grubb.

