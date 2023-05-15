Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Easy ways to make your wedding more affordable

Consider DIY for decorations and other amenities
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The average cost of a wedding in 2023 is expected to be around $29,000, about $1,000 more than 2022, according to wedding planning platform Zola.

Sara Bigham is a lifestyle contributor with the popular website and app, Eventbrite. She shared several ideas to help you reign in your wedding budget.

Look for free tastings

“I’ve seen these offered pretty regularly from catering companies and even restaurants,” Bigham said. “It’s a great way to nibble a few bites, see what might work for your menu at your wedding without having to pay for those very expensive catering tasting menus.”

Consider DIY flower arrangements

“Flowers are costly, so grab your girlfriends and do it yourself,” Bigham suggested. “There are plenty of flower arranging classes, flower crown workshops and even make your own bouquet classes found on Eventbrite.com

Do you own makeup

If you have a friend who is skilled, consider asking them to help. You can also look for a bridal makeup class to help find ideas, or search for makeup tutorial videos on TikTok.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri animal rescuers say a dog was recently brought to them shaved with swastikas drawn on...
3-month-old puppy found shaved with swastikas on body, rescuers say
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say
Kevin Wright
Man arrested for damaging Moorhead Taco Johns
File graphic of an ambulance.
Toddler flown to Fargo hospital after dog attack
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp

Latest News

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in...
Georgia prosecutor fights back against Trump attempt to remove her from election probe
Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers...
Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2 at congressman’s Virginia office
Cassandra Reiger and Delson Bull
Two accused of trafficking drugs from Spirit Lake to Fargo and Grand Forks
Minnesota man arrested after standoff in Wadena County cemetery
A U.S. Border Patrol agent leads a line of women to a van as they wait to apply for asylum...
US: Number of migrants fell 50% at southern border after immigration changes, but long term unclear