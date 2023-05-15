DGF Farm to School Grant

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Kjersti Maday
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dilworth, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The Minnesota Department of Agriculture recently awarded over $4 million in grants to aid Farm to School programs in Minnesota schools. The Farm to School program helps Minnesota schools purchase Minnesota-grown-and-raised-foods for use in school meals. These grants aim to increase the amount of healthy, local foods served in school meals while expanding market opportunities for small businesses and farmers.

A total of 114 schools received funding this year, along with a record amount of Farm to School grant money. Some of the other area schools receiving grant funds include- Barnesville, Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Frazee, Moorhead and Pelican Rapids.

Governor Walz has said about the program, “we are strengthening our local communities and economy and working to ensure every student receives nutritious meals to promote their learning and g rowth at school.”

