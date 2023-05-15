Construction in F-M Area

Cooking with Cash Wa
Construction season is in full-swing with multiple projects happening in the Fargo-Moorhead area.
By Kjersti Maday
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Road construction season is now in full-swing, with multiple projects happening in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Now that the weather is nice, foot traffic has increased in addition to the regular hustle and bustle of downtown. The foreman on the project, Shane Rouse, says people should be aware of work happening on Broadway between Main and NP Avenue.

Due to lingering snow and cold weather, construction was delayed a little later than normal, but Rouse says they’ve been working steadily on other projects for about a month. This particular project is for the new Pounds location and should wrap up in about 3 days.

The 32nd Avenue South reconstruction project is causing slowdowns, detours and even confusion for some drivers. That project will go well into the fall.

Other projects just getting underway this week include- overnight lane closures along Highway 75/8th Street in Moorhead, a closure on Fourth Avenue N. Moorhead just south of the Clay County Courthouse and a closure on 15th Avenue N. in Fargo near the north Dakota horse park.

The cities of Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo would like to remind everyone to practice patience while driving and to expect delays on their commute.

You can head to the streets page on each of the city websites to get a more detailed look at the current and future projects.

Street Links
Grand Forks Streets
Moorhead Streets
West Fargo Streets
Fargo Streets

