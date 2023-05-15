Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

City of Hawley welcomes new residential development

Prairie Hills Estates 5th Addition
Prairie Hills Estates 5th Addition(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWLEY, MINN (Valley News Live) - The City of Hawley says Developers R&H Properties of Hawley, LLC. signed paperwork to open 21 new residential lots in Prairie Hills Estates 5th Addition.

Officials say it will bring desired new home development locations to Hawley’s northwest corner. They say Hawley has a housing shortage, and the new development will help solve the problem.

The developer, R&H Properties, is locally-owned. They’re continuing the vision of Bob and Helen Olson who started Phase 1 of Prairie Hills in 1999. Officials say their vision was to provide housing to help Hawley grow, the school system grow and support surrounding communities.

You can click here to see a map of available lots, recommended builders, schedule a tour or meeting, see already-built homes and see the perks of living in Hawley.

You can also call 701-318-2042.

The City says it anticipates new home construction will start in September of this year.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri animal rescuers say a dog was recently brought to them shaved with swastikas drawn on...
3-month-old puppy found shaved with swastikas on body, rescuers say
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say
Kevin Wright
Man arrested for damaging Moorhead Taco Johns
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Latest News

Jade Presents
Jade Presents asking Fargo City Commission to increase number of outdoor noise permits
For the first time in the Zoo's history, a baby White-Naped Crane has been hatched.
Red River Zoo welcomes new baby White-Naped Crane
Lane closures in Moorhead over the next two weeks
Neil Dolan
UPDATE: Former Clearwater Co. deputy, camp counselor sentenced to 30 years in years-long sexual abuse cases