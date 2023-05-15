City of Hawley welcomes new residential development

HAWLEY, MINN (Valley News Live) - The City of Hawley says Developers R&H Properties of Hawley, LLC. signed paperwork to open 21 new residential lots in Prairie Hills Estates 5th Addition.

Officials say it will bring desired new home development locations to Hawley’s northwest corner. They say Hawley has a housing shortage, and the new development will help solve the problem.

The developer, R&H Properties, is locally-owned. They’re continuing the vision of Bob and Helen Olson who started Phase 1 of Prairie Hills in 1999. Officials say their vision was to provide housing to help Hawley grow, the school system grow and support surrounding communities.

You can click here to see a map of available lots, recommended builders, schedule a tour or meeting, see already-built homes and see the perks of living in Hawley.

You can also call 701-318-2042.

The City says it anticipates new home construction will start in September of this year.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.