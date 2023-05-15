Carl Ben Eielson Middle School Under Scrutiny For Inappropriate Instagram Account

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Carl Ben Eielson Middle School in Fargo has come under scrutiny after an Instagram page showcasing videos of fights, gossip and inappropriate behavior among students recently surfaced.

School administration has confirmed that it is aware of the page, and has taken the page up with the school resource officer, as well as students.

In an email response to media inquiries, Ann Marie Campbell, the Communications Officer for Fargo Public Schools, stated: “Administration is aware of the Instagram account. When accounts such as these arise, administration works with our School Resource Officer and students to have the pages closed due to the inappropriate content being posted. The page has been reported to Instagram accordingly.”

The Instagram account in question, features several videos of students engaged in physical altercations. The page is anonymous, but is believed to have been created and run by students at the school.

As of now, it is unclear whether any disciplinary action has been taken against those responsible for the Instagram account.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available

