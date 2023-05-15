Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Carl Ben Eielson Middle School Under Scrutiny For Inappropriate Instagram Account

The Instagram account in question, features several videos of students engaged in physical...
The Instagram account in question, features several videos of students engaged in physical altercations.(Reed Gregory)
By Reed Gregory
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Carl Ben Eielson Middle School in Fargo has come under scrutiny after an Instagram page showcasing videos of fights, gossip and inappropriate behavior among students recently surfaced.

School administration has confirmed that it is aware of the page, and has taken the page up with the school resource officer, as well as students.

In an email response to media inquiries, Ann Marie Campbell, the Communications Officer for Fargo Public Schools, stated: “Administration is aware of the Instagram account. When accounts such as these arise, administration works with our School Resource Officer and students to have the pages closed due to the inappropriate content being posted. The page has been reported to Instagram accordingly.”

The Instagram account in question, features several videos of students engaged in physical altercations. The page is anonymous, but is believed to have been created and run by students at the school.

As of now, it is unclear whether any disciplinary action has been taken against those responsible for the Instagram account.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri animal rescuers say a dog was recently brought to them shaved with swastikas drawn on...
3-month-old puppy found shaved with swastikas on body, rescuers say
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say
Kevin Wright
Man arrested for damaging Moorhead Taco Johns
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Latest News

Brenda Derrig
Fargo’s new Assistant City Administrator selected
Ben Markey, Awarded with the City of West Fargo Samaritan Award
City of West Fargo Employee Awarded Samaritan Award
Noon News May 15 - Part 2
Noon News Part 2 - May 15
Mr. Food – Berry Chicken Salad - May 15
Mr. Food – Berry Chicken Salad - May 15