WARM AND SUNNY TO START OUR WEEK!

SUNDAY EVENING:.

A great evening for a walk or to maybe toss a baseball around! Light winds and clear skies will make for a great end to the weekend with temps falling to near 60 by sunset.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

SUNDAY OVERNIGHT: Clear skies will make for some amazing sunset views. Temps falling into the low 60s and upper 50s by Monday morning. Winds will be light at less than 10 mph.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Monday and Tuesday look to be the best days of the week with sunny skies and light winds. The humidity will be low, and that will present a potential fire danger on our Monday. Tuesday will be just about as warm as Monday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with sunny skies and light winds. Wednesday our next weather system approaches and with it cloudy skies and chances for showers and temps falling on Wednesday afternoon into the upper 60s.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Chances for rain on Thursday as the area of low pressure exits the region. Expect winds out of the North-Northwest at 10-20 mph on Thursday with decreasing winds on Friday. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s for most of us. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with temps approaching the low 70s for most.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: A quiet weather pattern starts to take hold with limited chances for precipitation over the extended period. Expect highs near normal with afternoon highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.