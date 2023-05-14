City of Fargo set to conduct testing on emergency sirens

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo is set to conduct tone testing on individual emergency sirens from May 15-19 as part of its annual maintenance process.

The city regularly tests its sirens on the first Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m., but the tone testing on individual sirens may be heard during daytime hours throughout the week.

Citizens are not required to take any action during the scheduled siren tests, officials said. However, in the event of an emergency, residents are urged to seek shelter indoors and turn on local media, including local broadcast channels and radio. They should also follow directions from local officials and not assume there is no emergency simply because skies are clear.

Residents are also reminded to not use 9-1-1 to ask questions about the siren system. All questions may be directed to the Office of Emergency Management at 701.476.4068.

