Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Juvenile Detention Center Partially Closed

The red river valley juvenile center is temporarily closing the secure detention portion of the facility.
By Kjersti Maday
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Juvenile Center is temporarily closing the secure detention portion of their facility as of May 5, 2023. The RRVJC has been serving Northwest Minnesota since 1997. But, the last couple of years have been challenging for the facility to remain open. It was forced to close for repairs after water damage about two years ago and just reopened in March. Leadership says the closure is a result of staffing issues that stem from a variety of reasons.

Executive Director at RRVJC, Andrew Larson, explains that the challenging nature of the job and lack of suitable candidates is creating high-turn-over-rates.

Larson says, “we’re going to be extending that training period just to help some of our newer employees become more comfortable before we reopen.”

In the meantime, juveniles needing secure detention placements will be transported to other facilities in the state.

Larson adds, staff shortages are not unique to the Red River Valley Juvenile Center and sees it as a statewide and system-wide problem.

At full capacity, the RRVJC can hold up to 16 adolescents from ages 10-18. Larson says they need 11 to 13 employees before they’re fully staffed.

The Red River Valley Juvenile Center has non-secure placements for Children in Need of Protective Services, voluntary placements, behavioral evaluations and programming. However, the secure detention placements can include criminal citations, court holds, probation violations, in addition to behavior evaluations and programming.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: FPD perimeter down, suspect still on the loose
UPDATE: FPD perimeter down, suspect still on the loose
Jorge Benitez-Estremera charged with 2nd degree murder for a beating outisde of Digi-Key in...
Charges detail violent, relentless beating in murder of Thief River Falls tech employee
Jackson Rieppel (left) Jeremiah Nordby (right)
3 teens arrested for multiple thefts & burglaries near Fergus Falls
Traffic temporarily blocked as police respond to mental health episode.
Digi-Key in Thief River Falls, MN
Employees say suspect beat victim with parking sign in Thief River Falls murder

Latest News

Sergeant Andrew Cashin, Officer Joshua Persson
Area officers honored for saving woman’s life
Earlier this week 4 luv of dog rescue put out a statement sharing their situation and asking...
Dog Rescue in Crisis
Northland Community and Technical College
Northland Community and Technical College faculty take vote of ‘no confidence’ in president
MN Health Department offers fish consumption guidelines
MN Health Department offers fish consumption guidelines