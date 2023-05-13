Cooking with Cash Wa
Former Bison Cody Mauch begins rookie minicamp

Cody Mauch
Cody Mauch(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The latest North Dakota State draft pick officially stepped onto the practice field as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cody Mauch competed in his first walkthrough as the Bucs prepare for minicamp, giving the Hankinson graduate his first taste of NFL action.

Mauch told local media that he was just excited to finally get to work at the pro level.

“I was itching to get the playbook a little bit early.” Mauch said. “I wanted to get in there but happy to learn it this way too. You can actually learn it from the coaches the way they want to teach it. Really happy to be in the classroom. We just got our first walkthrough, able to go out there and move around just a little bit. Just yeah, really really excited.”

Cody also confirmed that he would be playing guard but would be willing to play any of the five spots on the offensive line. That versatility was something that many scouts were pointing out during the pre-draft process, with Cody working at Guard and Center at events like the senior bowl.

Mauch spoke on his competition for those starting roles, saying that: “I obviously have high goals for myself, but really, I just want to compete. Any chance I can compete, whether it’s in the weight room, the classroom, the field, I’m going to try to compete, and I think that’s going to help me accomplish some of those goals.”

Cody will now compete in rookie minicamp ahead of the opening of training camp. His first game as a Buccaneer will feel a bit like a homecoming as the Bucs come to Minnesota to play the Vikings for their season opener.

