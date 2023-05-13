Dog Rescue in Crisis

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Many local shelters are at max capacity. Earlier this week 4 Luv of Dog Rescue put out a statement sharing their situation and asking for help from the public. They say there are many things people can do to such as becoming a volunteer at the building, helping out at events, babysitting on the weekend, being a foster, or adopting a dog.

The organization has a “puppy promo” happening for the month of May. If you adopt a puppy between 4 and 9 months old, adoptees will receive a $50 dog training certificate, $25 off pet supplies and a free ID dog tag.

Visit 4 Luv of Dog’s website to learn how you can volunteer or adopt!

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.