Area officers honored for saving woman’s life

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Friday, the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and North Dakota Peace Officers Association (NDPOA) conducted an awards ceremony in the City Commission Chambers at Fargo City Hall. Sergeant Andrew Cashin with ND Highway Patrol and Officer Joshua Persson with the Fargo Police Department were presented the Colonel’s Award for Excellence and the Lifesaving Award for an incident that happened on August 29th, 2022.

NDHP Troopers and Fargo PD Officers were dispatched to a call of a woman that was running through traffic and jumping over barriers on I-29 at the 13th Avenue South overpass in Fargo. Callers were concerned she would be struck by a vehicle. Several additional calls came in about the same woman, with the final calls relaying she was sitting on the top of the concrete guardrail threatening to jump from the northbound I-29 overpass onto 13th Avenue South below, a fall of approximately 30 feet.

Several Fargo PD Officers and NDHP Troopers responded and closed off both the east and westbound lanes of 13th Avenue South in Fargo. NDHP Sergeant Cashin and Fargo PD Officer Persson responded to the I-29 overpass and began to speak to the woman. Both officers engaged with the distraught and suicidal female. They both showed compassion, empathy, and a desire to help her. They explained who they were, and they were there to help. At one point, Officer Persson squatted down below the female, so she could see him better. The female was straddling the concrete guardrail and could have fallen over the top at any point.

They kept her engaged and talking, focusing her attention on them instead of what she was intending to do. They asked her to take their hand so they could help her down, explained resources available to help her and made a personal connection with her. Eventually, they were able to help the female off the guardrail.

Officer Persson and Sergeant Cashin, who have not worked together before, worked well as a team. They were listening to her, responding to her needs and eventually were able to help her off the ledge. An ambulance was on scene, but after the incident she felt more comfortable being transported for care by the officers, instead of EMS staff. This speaks volumes for the rapport that was built with her during this crisis. Both officers showed empathy for a fellow human being in crisis. Their compassion and understanding of her needs only helped this incident have the conclusion it did. They worked together, using common sense and training to talk to his person and convince them their life was worth living. Without their actions, this incident could have had a different outcome.

The NDHP Colonel’s Award of Excellence is awarded by the NDHP Superintendent to NDHP employees and citizens for actions that have benefited the NDHP and State of North Dakota. The NDPOA Lifesaving Award is awarded by the ND Peace Officer’s Association to first responders and citizens for actions that significantly contributes to the saving of a human life.

