“We will pay attention,”: West Fargo Public Library Board tables new proposal

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Public Library Board held a meeting at City Hall to discuss a new proposal to make some serious changes.

With little notice, five long-time employees could have lost their jobs, which is the latest in a pattern of high turnover.

At the meeting, a supervisor for the library said, “I know it impacts people but I’m excited about the opportunity it has for our public.”

Lisa Stauffer, a part-time library assistant, said her and her coworkers are upset with the new proposal as it includes scheduling and budget changes, along with cutting staff.

“At no point have we been involved in any discussion,” Stauffer said to the board. “We were told in our meeting on Tuesday that we will be unemployed.”

When discussing the proposal, some board members were concerned with the timing of the proposal due to a change in management.

“Being that we’re in a transition period of one director leaving and being unsure of a future with a new director… do we think the timing of this is appropriate for right now to be making major decisions with staffing and changes?” Board member Mandy George said.

Liann Hanson, President of the Board, said that was part of the reason they decided to table the discussion for now.

“Our patrons are of utmost importance, and so are our library workers,” Hanson said. “We appreciate all that our librarians do, all of our staff that works at the library, and so it’s important for us to have open dialogue with them and to continue that process. Listening to them and looking at how does that impact policy, how does that impact how we function as a library.”

Stauffer said that staff members are not against change, they just want it to be done in a way that doesn’t leave them lost, and she believes the board’s decision will aid them in that process.

“We will have to stay on top of it,” Stauffer said. “Hopefully there will be some changes, and hopefully we can be involved in that. But we will pay attention and if we need to come back we will. It gave us a place to express our concerns and they listened to us and that’s what we were after. And we appreciated what they did for us.”

With the proposal being tabled, no immediate actions were taken, and board members say none will be taken until there is a director present.

