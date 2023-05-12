Cooking with Cash Wa
Sinkhole gives way in Jamestown after recent rainfall

Sinkhole in Jamestown, ND
(Dennette Christensen)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A warning for drivers looking for some fast food in Jamestown; a large sinkhole has caved in in a parking lot between Applebee’s and Taco John’s. This is an area west of Highway 281 and south of 25th Street SW, southeast of the Buffalo Mall.

Several Valley News Live viewers have shared photos of the sinkhole with us. They say the water is rushing below the surface of the street.

The sinkhole was reported Thursday morning and the city says it was caused by a 96-inch storm sewer pipe that failed because of a large amount of water flowing through it. The Valley News Live First Alert StormTeam says Jamestown has received about 3 inches of rain in recent days.

The City Council is meeting early next week to determine the next steps in the repair. The timeline for the repair depends on securing the material and a contractor to do the work.

City officials ask people to stay outside of the closed off area.

