School lunch debt ranges between $6-88k at F-M districts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the end of the school year nears, local school districts say their lunch debt is thousands of dollars in the hole. As of July 2022, the COVID-19 waivers that provided free universal school lunches to students nationwide expired.

When our news team first started tracking school lunch debt back in January 2023, West Fargo schools reported its negative balance stood at around $10,000, but the district says that balance has since dropped more than three thousand dollars thanks to the donations received.

Moorhead and Fargo’s debt, however, has only grown since August.

In January, Moorhead Area Public Schools stated the district had racked up $29,000 in lunch debt, and four months later school officials say that total now stand at over $46,000. The district says that balance does roll over from one school year to the next, and says the process won’t change even with the Minnesota Free Meals program.

Nutrition Services says they expect the lunch debt within Fargo Public Schools will grow to around $88,000 by the end of this school year. That total doubles from what it sat at in January, but school officials say two large donations will pay off all of that debt, and leave $12,000 to put toward next year’s bill.

In the three districts, lunches cost anywhere from $2.50 and $2.75 per day. According to the schools’ policies, if balances are not paid, reminders are sent to the families and collection efforts continue until the negative balance is taken care of.

All districts say they encourage struggling families to apply for free or reduced meals on their websites. Eligibility is based on annual household income and household size.

