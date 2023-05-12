Roers announces dates to Moorhead Center Mall tenants

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Roers recently shared a timeframe with month-to-month tenants and suite owners of the Moorhead Center Mall for relocation. Mall operations are to be concluded on or before December 31, 2023. This is part of the overall redevelopment plan for downtown Moorhead.

MCM Development, LLC, a Roers owned entity, has provided notification to the remaining month-to month mall tenants with the plans to cease their leases effective December 31. Roers currently owns more than 90% of the Moorhead Center Mall. The remaining is owned by individual business/suite owners. Roers also notified the remaining owners of the intent to negotiate purchasing their units.

“Plans are moving forward with the downtown Moorhead development. This first step is to ensure the current businesses have time to find a new location for their business,” commented Jim Roers, CEO of Roers. The Roers team has worked alongside all tenants and suite owners for the past year to help identify appropriate lease and real estate options. “Our goal to ensure these businesses remain in Moorhead and we are committed to help find a location to best meet their business needs. The target date balances the needs of the businesses to have time to wind down their operations,” commented Roers.

Roers and the City of Moorhead entered into a predevelopment agreement in 2019 with the option for Roers to purchase city-owned property. The partnership involved identifying redevelopment opportunities for the existing Moorhead City Hall (located at the 500 block of Center Avenue in Moorhead), Moorhead Center Mall and surrounding city-owned property.

For more information on this project and to keep up to date on the development status, please visit www.moretomoorhead.com.

