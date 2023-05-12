Cooking with Cash Wa
Officials prepare for Governor’s Fishing Opener

This is the first time the Greater Mankato area is hosting the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It is officially day two of the 2023 fishing opener festivities!

The city of Mankato is one of only five cities in Southern Minnesota to have the opportunity to host it.

The Governor’s Fishing Opener is a tradition that started in 1948 is now in its seventy-fifth year.

The fishing opener is to celebrate and kick off the summer and fishing season.

“Southern Minnesota has such great fishing,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (D-MN) “We usually talk about oh you go up North but like right here. There are 35 Lakes within a 20 mile radius of Mankato. There’s great fishing. We have to you know, we don’t break a lot as Minnesotans, but we have to pop up a little and let people know what we’ve got in southern Minnesota. It’s great.”

The fishing opener is known as an opportunity to highlight a host community as well as the opportunities statewide.

“The amount of media and kind of excitement that comes to the town,” said Lauren Bennett McGinty, Director of Explore Minnesota. “It’s a big boost for their tourism. It’s a big boost for just them in general and their community. And so I think the importance is really, you know from Explore Minnesota point of view to be able to kind of move it around and say look at all these hidden gems that we have.”

A launch Ceremony with officials will take place tomorrow at 8am.

The fishing opener will officially kick off at midnight.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

