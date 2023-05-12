Molly Mae’s Mittens: turning old sweaters into new mittens

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A small business out of Mandan is taking the old and giving it new life again.

Most families pass something down. For some it might be a quilt. Maybe it’s a tradition. But this family is passing down inspiration that’s blossomed into a business.

This sewing nook filled with fabric is Joyce Bauer’s sanctuary. “I just love seeing the different kinds of sweaters and how they’re going to turn out, and I like to recycle,” said Molly Mae’s Mittens & More owner Joyce Bauer.

This room is where her idea to take old sweaters and sew them into new mittens took off. “I saw the mittens at a rummage sale, and I thought, ‘I can make those!’ So, I came home, and I took a sweater. I cut it apart and made a pattern, and I started making the mittens,” said Joyce Bauer.

Joyce has been sewing since she was about 14, which had a big influence on her daughters. Sarina Bauer-Smith has been sewing since she was little and credits it all to her mom. “My mom has sewn my whole life. She sewed us our baby clothes and kids’ clothes. And then, when we got a little bit older, clothes for our dolls. I think that’s what really got me into it,” said Joyce Bauer’s daughter Sarina Bauer-Smith.

Despite the distance between Joyce, Sarina and her other daughter, Stephanie Bauer Mullins, they all make time to come together at craft fairs where they share their work. “They have done so well in their careers. They inspire me. I couldn’t be any more proud of my kids,” said Joyce Bauer.

In fact, the talent spans back three generations. Joyce’s 97-year-old mother, Madeline Monzelowsky, embroiders to this day. “I also got inspired by my mom. She worked really hard. We came from a farm, and she worked outside all the time. But, in the wintertime where there was not as much to do, that’s when she did her crafting. She was always making something, " said Joyce Bauer. The love this family shares for each other and their craft is stitched into each finished project. While it’s the product they work for, it’s the inspiration that threads them together.

Joyce can also take sweaters from loved ones who have passed and preserve the item into a new pair of mittens. She also makes dolls and children’s aprons. For more information you can search “Molly Mae’s Mittens” on Facebook or you can email Joyce at JDSBauer@bis.midco.net.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

