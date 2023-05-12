Cooking with Cash Wa
March oil production numbers show slight drop, gas capture holds steady

Williams County well
Williams County well
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms says oil production in North Dakota dropped slightly for the month of March.

In his latest director’s cut report, Helms said production fell about three percent, but is still above 1.1 million barrels a day. Meanwhile, gas production and capture held steady compared to the month before. Helms said he predicts a more significant drop in production could come when April’s report is released.

“As you know, we had major snowstorms in the month of April. We had some days when we were really very severely impacted,” said Helms.

Today, there are 39 active drilling rigs compared to 45 in March. Helms said road restrictions are the cause of the drop and should begin to climb soon.

