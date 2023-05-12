Major colleges graduating this weekend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thousands of college seniors will toss their hats this weekend to celebrate graduation.

Minnesota State University Moorhead is holding two ceremonies on Friday, May 12 at Nemzek Hall. The two ceremonies are happening at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. with different colleges walking in each ceremony. Commencement can be livestreamed here.

North Dakota State University is also holding two commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 13. Students will celebrate in the FARGODOME at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Livestreaming can be found here.

The University of North Dakota is holding two graduation ceremonies at the Alerus Center on Saturday, May 13. They are at 9 a.m. for doctoral and masters students and 2 p.m. for undergraduates. Livestream options can be found here.

Concordia College in Moorhead hosted graduation on Sunday, May 7. Several other universities and colleges in the region are also hosting commencement ceremonies throughout the month of May.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.