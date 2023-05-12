Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Graduation celebration for Fargo-West Fargo Indian Education students

Fargo-West Fargo Indian Education Program 2023 graduates.
Fargo-West Fargo Indian Education Program 2023 graduates.(Fargo Public Schools)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo-West Fargo Indian Education Program is celebrating the 2023 Native American graduates through song and dance.

A celebration pow-wow was held on Thursday night for the 2023 graduates of Fargo and West Fargo Public School Districts. The event is a celebration of Native American culture, where the public was invited to attend, participate, and learn.

The evening began with a traditional feast, followed by a pow-wow featuring Fargo Public Schools Indian Education Cultural Specialist Ricky White as master of ceremonies. The pow-wow was interactive and educational, encouraging all to participate.

The “Grand Entry” and opening ceremonies featured the Fargo Public Schools Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Color Guard, a traditional flag song, and a veteran’s song. Following the Grand Entry, attendees participated in inter-tribal songs, aimed at creating harmony among individuals of all races and heritages.

All 2023 graduates were announced with an Honor Song and a friendship round dance.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: FPD perimeter down, suspect still on the loose
UPDATE: FPD perimeter down, suspect still on the loose
Jorge Benitez-Estremera charged with 2nd degree murder for a beating outisde of Digi-Key in...
Charges detail violent, relentless beating in murder of Thief River Falls tech employee
Jackson Rieppel (left) Jeremiah Nordby (right)
3 teens arrested for multiple thefts & burglaries near Fergus Falls
Digi-Key in Thief River Falls, MN
Employees say suspect beat victim with parking sign in Thief River Falls murder
Traffic temporarily blocked as police respond to mental health episode.

Latest News

BOATING SAFETY
Authorities reminding anglers to stay safe during MN fishing opener
Kyle Kauffman of Ky's Kards
Ky’s Kards sells greeting cards to support jobs for Minnesotans with differing abilities
BOATING SAFETY- MAY 12
BOATING SAFETY- MAY 12
Jorge Benitez-Estremera charged with 2nd degree murder for a beating outisde of Digi-Key in...
Charges detail violent, relentless beating in murder of Thief River Falls tech employee