Graduation celebration for Fargo-West Fargo Indian Education students

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo-West Fargo Indian Education Program is celebrating the 2023 Native American graduates through song and dance.

A celebration pow-wow was held on Thursday night for the 2023 graduates of Fargo and West Fargo Public School Districts. The event is a celebration of Native American culture, where the public was invited to attend, participate, and learn.

The evening began with a traditional feast, followed by a pow-wow featuring Fargo Public Schools Indian Education Cultural Specialist Ricky White as master of ceremonies. The pow-wow was interactive and educational, encouraging all to participate.

The “Grand Entry” and opening ceremonies featured the Fargo Public Schools Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Color Guard, a traditional flag song, and a veteran’s song. Following the Grand Entry, attendees participated in inter-tribal songs, aimed at creating harmony among individuals of all races and heritages.

All 2023 graduates were announced with an Honor Song and a friendship round dance.

