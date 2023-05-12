Future options for improvements to Highway 10 in Dilworth

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two options are being discussed to improve traffic flow, safety, and the overall feel of the main drag through Dilworth, Minnesota.

The City of Dilworth, Fargo-Moorhead Metro COG, Minnesota Department of Transportation, and other partners, conducted a corridor study to analyze existing conditions and issues, and to look toward future improvements of Highway 10.

The final two options were presented on Thursday, May 11 at the FM Metro COG meeting. Officials were presented the current and future needs of Highway 10 through Dilworth, options for land use, and alternatives to meet the needs of the community.

The study kicked off in March of 2022 and, since then, meetings have been held with the public and other stakeholders. The final report breaks the Highway 10 corridor into three zones. Zone 1 is a commercial area from 34th Street to Clay County 9; Zone 2 is a mix of downtown businesses and residential from Clay County 9 to 7th Street; Zone 3 is from 7th Street to 60th Street, where a lot of growth is happening on the east side of Dilworth.

Current and projected traffic volumes for each zone are below:

Highway 10 Segment Existing Daily Traffic 2045 Daily Traffic Zone 1 - 34th Street to 5th Street W 17,000 19,100 Zone 2 - 5th Street W to 7th Street E 13,400 15,500 Zone 3 - 7th Street E to 60th Street 9,000 10,000

Based off of the current and projected traffic flows, officials say Zone 1 is within the capacity of a 4-lane section with left turn lanes. Zones 2 and 3 are within capacity of a 4-lane or 3-lane section with left turn lanes, noting that expansion to 5 lanes will not be required.

During the public input portion of the study, officials received more than 60 comments and 330 interactions on an interactive map of the project area. People who responded were most concerned with sidewalks and crosswalks, speeding, unsafe intersections, center turn lanes, and not enough parking. Other comments in the feedback included: “Old buildings, unsafe, noise, child safety, support downtown businesses, street lights in sidewalks, narrow lanes, no boulevards, special assessments, congestion and streetscaping.

Public input on Highway 10 in Dilworth. (Valley News Live)

The study evaluated 3-lane and 4-lane configurations for Highway 10. Officials say both options still presented side-street congestion, with drivers having a hard time getting onto Highway 10. They said traffic signals will likely be needed at 34th Street and Main Street. They also talked about the possibility of roundabouts at the County Road 9 and 14th Street NE intersections.

For more information about the Dilworth Highway 10 corridor study, click here. You can also see more about the final draft of the study here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.