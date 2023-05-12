A Few Storms Friday, then More into The Weekend

NEXT 24 HOURS:

By the Lunch drive on Friday, we will still see a few thundershowers in our western and southern counties. This is not severe, but also cannot rule out a possibility of some small hail. Temperatures are already on their way up to the 50s and even 60s for others.

By the evening, we will still be tracking showers in more parts of the valley. Scattered storms will form in the afternoon and will span from Bismarck through the Red River Valley. Wind will also increase from the east, with a few gusts over 20 mph. On a good note, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. However it still will be muggy due to the high humidity.

Rain and rumbles of thunder continue into the overnight. There looks to be a lower chance of rain in the far northern portions of Minnesota for Saturday. Temperatures do dip into the low 50s with the clouds stay overnight with calming winds.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

SATURDAY FISHING OPENER: We can expect a rainy day on Saturday for the fishing opener. The wind will increase, with easterly gusts over 30 mph for some. The rain chances will be greatest south of HWY 2, with the heaviest accumulations over an inch south of I-94. Our western counties could see two day rainfall totals over 2″ in spots, as rainfall will be more prolonged and persistent there. Most places will still reach up into the 60s on Saturday.

MOTHER’S DAY: Sunday will bring back the sunshine. There may be some early morning showers in the far south, but they should diminish. Moms can expect temperatures to rebound after our cool Saturday with highs near 65-75 for most.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: As we move into next week, things appear to dry out a little bit! On Monday, we will see lows in the 40s and 50s with an afternoon warmup into the 70s for most. Tuesday will be a bit breezy with temperatures falling for most thanks to that north wind. Wednesday brings a slight chance of passing clouds or showers and cooler temperatures as some Canadian air slides south.

THURSDAY TO SUNDAY: Expect a generally cooler trend, with highs in the comfortable 60s for most. Spotty showers cannot be ruled out, but the overall trend will be for dry weather and more sunshine too. I expect some areas to have chilly morning temperatures for the upcoming weekend, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s for some areas.

