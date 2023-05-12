Cooking with Cash Wa
Cannabis seltzers to be sold at Bluestem this summer

Bluestem Amphitheater in Moorhead, MN(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - While tickets for Willie Nelson’s two concerts in Moorhead are sold out, fans will have the opportunity to try a unique beverage at the shows.

On the beverage menu will be cannabis seltzers in the flavors of raspberry lemonade and pineapple orange. They will be going for $8 a pop and will be from North Canna Co. According to North Canna’s website, the infused seltzers will have 2.5 milligrams of Delta 9 and 5 milligrams of CBD.

Jade Presents says the cannabis seltzers are one of the new menu items for this year’s 2023 Bluestem Amphitheater Summer Concert Series.

Willie Nelson is playing at Bluestem Amphitheater in south Moorhead on May 22 and May 23.

