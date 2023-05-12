Cooking with Cash Wa
Authorities reminding anglers to stay safe during MN fishing opener

When boating it’s advised to know the weather before heading out.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Some may call it the unofficial start to summer. The Minnesota fishing opener kicks off this weekend. Local law enforcement agencies are reminding anglers to stay safe when on the water.

They say always wear a lifejacket and make sure kids do so also. When boating it’s advised to know the weather before heading out and always tell a friend when planning to go out in area lakes. Authorities say you can “boat smart” by staying alert by scanning for potential dangers, understanding the conditions of the open waters, and checking your boat and making sure you have all the necessary equipment.

“It’s important to have safety equipment. A fire extinguisher is part of the equipment you have to have. A horn is another piece of equipment,” said Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander.

When on a boat, it’s suggested to be responsible by not consuming alcohol while driving and bringing all trash back with you to shore.

