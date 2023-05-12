Alcohol use among North Dakota students drops

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Earlier this week, the Fargo Cass Public Health released a statistic that shows that in the last 20 years, current alcohol use among north dakota high school students has been cut in half.

And in our area, it’s even less. Robyn Litke Sall, Prevention Coordinator at Fargo Cass Public Health, said that things like this take time, but the numbers are showing the desired results.

“Slowly but surely over time, we will see a change, and that is exactly what we’ve seen, so we’re very excited about that,” Litke Sall said.

When looking at the numbers the amount of students who binge drink in North Dakota, went from 59.2% in 2001 to 23.7% in 2021. And the department said this year the number is 14%, and in the Fargo area, the number is actually 12.5%.

“The community has been very supportive and if we take a look at our numbers here in our region, they are the best in the state,” Litke Sall said.

Litke Sall said part of what has helped these numbers drop is keeping parents informed of current trends, and how they’re influencing their kids.

“For kids, their number one influence is their parents,” Litke Sall said. “Parents may not think that and students or youth may not report that, but time and time again, studies have shown that the number one influence over kids is their parents. So if parents are educated, informed, up to date on the current and latest trends, having open conversations with their youth, it’s gonna be a lot less likely that those youth are going to engage in substances.”

The department says the community’s support makes it easier for them, and it’s a group effort to see the results that we’re seeing.

“Everything from education to enforcement… getting all sectors of the community involved. And also having parents involved are also very important strategies for the prevention of underage drinking,” Litke Sall said.

Fargo Cass Public Health department says a great way for parents to get more information is by visiting parentslead.org.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.