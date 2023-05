Grand Forks

Wednesday, May 24 10am-1pm

There is a standard 2 Box limit and is for Home Document Shredding ONLY …Commercial Shredding will be turned away.

Devils Lake

Monday, June 5 11am - 1pm

Home of Economy parking lot on Hwy 2

There is a standard 2 Box limit and is for Home Document Shredding ONLY …Commercial Shredding will be turned away.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.