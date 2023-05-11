Traffic temporarily blocked as police respond to mental health episode.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Around 4:30 this morning, the Fargo Police Department received a call for a suspicious male near the 25th St. exit on I-94. When officers arrived to the address, the male had walked onto the eastbound lane of I-94 and was nearly struck by oncoming traffic several times.

Officers determined the male was experiencing a mental health episode and requested the assistance of an ambulance.

Due to concerns for his safety, officers attempted to detain the individual, however; he resisted. Working with medical professionals, officers were able to detain the individual and placed him inside the ambulance

The male was transferred to a local health care facility for a mental health evaluation

No charges were filed.

