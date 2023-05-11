Thursday Brings a Small Break from Storms for Many

THURSDAY:

Another warm day ahead with temperatures rising from the 50s and 60s to the 70s to low 80s. Expect partly cloudy skies and easterly wind up to 20 mph.

Thunderstorm chances return this afternoon. The strongest activity will be out to the west of our area, closer to Bismarck and Minot along the Hwy 83 corridor. However, places in our western counties still have a decent chance of seeing storms. Those storms will continue to march northward slowly overnight. They will weaken a bit and will mostly be showers by morning.

FRIDAY:

By the morning drive on Friday, we will see continuing showers and a stray storm, especially along the Highway 281 corridor. By midday, we will be tracking showers in more parts of the valley. Scattered storms will form in the afternoon and will span from Bismarck through Fargo toward Detroit Lakes. The storms will decrease in strength through the evening and by bedtime will be just rain with a chance of a stray bolt of lightning or rumble of thunder.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: We can expect a rainy day on Saturday. It will be fairly similar to the rainy day on Friday, though it will be a little cooler. However, most places will still reach up into the 70s on Saturday. Sunday will bring a north wind and a drop in temperatures of around 10 degrees, with highs near 65-70 for most. The skies will be mostly to partly cloudy for your weekend for a perfect brunching weather with your mothers.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: As we move into next week, things appear to dry out a little bit! On Monday, we will see lows in the 40s and 50s with an afternoon warmup into the 70s for most. It will also be a bit of a windy day with winds swooping in out of the north. Tuesday will still be a bit breezy, but not as strong as Monday. Temperatures will be fairly similar. Wednesday will be a copy + paste of Tuesday.

