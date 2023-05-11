Popular donut shop teams up with an area school to give back to the community

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sandy’s Donuts is teaming up with Grace Lutheran students to raise funds for Feed my Starving Children. The idea started with a persuasive writing contest at school.

“I thought it might be fun for them cuz if they’ve got something fun to write about it makes the writing more interesting and I thought they’d enjoy it,” says Miss Johnson, the teacher at Grace Lutheran who proposed the assignment.

Students were instructed to design their own donut and staff voted for the top 2. Then, Grace Lutheran staff asked Sandy’s Donuts if students could visit the shop to talk about the donuts they designed and if it was possible to have them made.

Sandy’s Donuts CEO, Jeff Ostlund, decided to take things a step further by making the donuts and selling them in store!

“They’re super delicious too and some of the staff it’s their favorite donuts so it’s pretty cool that they were able to create a donut that not only looks cool, but actually, literally, is delicious,” says Ostlund.

The limited-time donuts and fundraising event is happening now through Saturday, May 13 at all Sandy’s locations. The shop will donate $5 to Feed My Starving Children from every dozen sold. Staff recommends to call ahead to order these specialty donuts if you want to try them before they’re gone!

