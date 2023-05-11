One hurt in car v. train crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is hurt after his car was struck by an Amtrak train in Grand Forks Thursday morning.

Authorities say it happened around 7:20 a.m. in the 5500 block of 47th Ave. S., that’s about a mile west of Interstate 29.

They say the 60-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was at the crossing when his car struck the front side of the lead engine and the car came to rest on the west side of the crossing.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, according to authorities. No word on his passenger, a 52-year-old man East Grand Forks.

The crash is being investigated by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

