Officials say Grand Forks active shooter was man firing shots at a rodent
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says it responded with GFPD to a reported active shooter in the area of the 4900 block of N. Washington St. It happened just after 8:30 this morning.
Law enforcement got there within minutes. They say they quickly found the shots were coming from GF Truss.
Officials say they quickly detained a male employee of GF Truss. He said he was responsible for the shots, as he was firing several at a rodent on the property.
No arrests were made. The case remains under investigation.
