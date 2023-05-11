Cooking with Cash Wa
Officials say Grand Forks active shooter was man firing shots at a rodent

By Alix Larsen
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says it responded with GFPD to a reported active shooter in the area of the 4900 block of N. Washington St. It happened just after 8:30 this morning.

Law enforcement got there within minutes. They say they quickly found the shots were coming from GF Truss.

Officials say they quickly detained a male employee of GF Truss. He said he was responsible for the shots, as he was firing several at a rodent on the property.

No arrests were made. The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

