Moorhead Police Department continues to battle staffing shortages

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is on track to fill 99% of its open sworn officer positions by next month. Although across the river, Moorhead Police say they are still battling ongoing staffing shortages.

Police Chief Shannon Monroe says currently the department is authorized to have 61 officers, which he believes is still not enough. There are five open positions within the department, at this time. Monroe says that with other absences for medical or family leave, the department is operating with fewer officers.

“I’m operating about 10-12 people short, that should be pulling a shift out there right now. That means a lot of extra overtime for those that are left here working,” he said.

Monroe says to make matters worse, about a quarter of the department’s current workforce is eligible for retirement.

“I think we are in that period of what I call a crisis and we could see it coming for a couple of years. We are really falling off a cliff right now. As we see officers retire and exit, it’s going to be very hard to fill those open spots,” said Monroe.

There are 31 peace officer programs in Minnesota. If all were full, more than 500 new officers would graduate from the programs a year, but Monroe says interest in becoming an officer is declining with many of the programs seeing a 50-70% drop in enrollment.

“That means we are turning out about 200 applicants per year. Minneapolis Police alone is down 500 officers,” he said.

He says on average the department may only receive a dozen applicants to fill open officer positions. Monroe says even then they are competing with other law enforcement agencies for those applicants. He says oftentimes those agencies will also recruit veteran officers, taking away the number of officers they need on the streets.

“What it’s created is what I call the person or department that has the biggest checkbook wins,” Monroe said. “The salary race is on.”

On top of that, he adds that many officers are leaving departments across the county due to the increased scrutiny of officers. He believes the scrutiny may also be a contributing factor to the lack of interest in becoming a police officer and enrollment in the MN peace officer programs.

Chief Monroe is now asking the public for their patience as the department battles the staffing shortages.

“A lot of those daily calls for service might take our officers a little long in getting there just because we’re typically running a little short-staffed.”

He adds that although statistically most crimes are down, officers are still dealing with a high volume of calls for service.

