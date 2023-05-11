Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Man accused of injuring officers last summer now charged with assaulting jailer

Karleon Gregory
Karleon Gregory(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A 24-year-old Minot man accused of injuring officers during an attempted search warrant in July is now accused of assaulting and injuring a corrections officer in February.

Prosecutors charged Karleon Gregory with B-felony aggravated assault.

According to the criminal affidavit, Ward County corrections officers were attempting to carry out a court order regarding Gregory on Feb. 6, who was in custody at the jail.

Investigators said he refused to comply with verbal commands, so officers began physically moving him, at which point they said he became combative and struck one officer in the face, injuring the officer’s nose.

Gregory currently has a trial scheduled for Aug. 8 in a separate case, where investigators said he attacked and injured two Minot Police Officers who were trying to serve a warrant on him in July. One officer suffered a broken hand in the altercation.

Online records indicate Gregory is in custody at the North Dakota State Hospital, with an order for evaluation.

Related content: Court records: man bit, punched Minot Police Officers attempting to serve warrant

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Digi-Key in Thief River Falls, MN
Employees say suspect beat victim with parking sign in Thief River Falls murder
UPDATE: FPD perimeter down, suspect still on the loose
UPDATE: FPD perimeter down, suspect still on the loose
Many mourn the loss of MMA Fighter
Funeral services set as F-M community mourns loss of MMA fighter
Fargo scam affecting dealerships, people selling vehicles
19-year-old Fargo man arrested for waving gun while running from police

Latest News

Sandy's Donuts celebrates National Donut Day
Popular donut shop teams up with an area school to give back to the community
Digi-Key in Thief River Falls, MN
Charges detail violent, relentless beating in murder of Thief River Falls tech employee
A family of eight that once aspired to open an animal sanctuary is starting from scratch after...
Frederick family rebuilds after losing home, pets in fire
6:00PM News March 11- Part 1
6:00PM News March 11- Part 1
6:00PM Weather March 11
6:00PM Weather March 11