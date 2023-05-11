Man accused of injuring officers last summer now charged with assaulting jailer

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A 24-year-old Minot man accused of injuring officers during an attempted search warrant in July is now accused of assaulting and injuring a corrections officer in February.

Prosecutors charged Karleon Gregory with B-felony aggravated assault.

According to the criminal affidavit, Ward County corrections officers were attempting to carry out a court order regarding Gregory on Feb. 6, who was in custody at the jail.

Investigators said he refused to comply with verbal commands, so officers began physically moving him, at which point they said he became combative and struck one officer in the face, injuring the officer’s nose.

Gregory currently has a trial scheduled for Aug. 8 in a separate case, where investigators said he attacked and injured two Minot Police Officers who were trying to serve a warrant on him in July. One officer suffered a broken hand in the altercation.

Online records indicate Gregory is in custody at the North Dakota State Hospital, with an order for evaluation.

