UPDATE: Fargo Police actively searching for man

Several block radius includes Carl Ben Eielson Middle School
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have set up a large perimeter while they search for a man.

Police say around 9 PM on Wednesday, members of the Street Crime Unit recognized a Native American male in a vehicle who is known to have outstanding warrants.

When officers tried to make contact, police say he exited the vehicle and ran away.

Right now, FPD officers -- including several K-9 units -- are conducting a search on foot in the area between 13th Ave. N. to 5th Ave. S., and 14th St. S. to 18th St. S.

They say the suspect was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and black shorts.

There was a rumor spread on social media that a person had been decapitated. Fargo Police say there is no truth to that rumor.

Residents are advised to remain inside their homes and avoid making contact with the individual. Members of the public are encouraged to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 with any relevant information.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

