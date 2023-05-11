Frederick family rebuilds after losing home, pets in fire

FREDERICK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family of eight that once aspired to open an animal sanctuary is starting from scratch after their home burnt down.

On the afternoon of April 21st, Lacey and Daniel Napton drove straight through they gates to their yard when they saw the smoke coming from their home. They live just north of the city limits of Frederick.

They had been gone for just over an hour. Lacey and Daniel had taken their two boys, 8-year-old DJ and 10-year-old Dason, with them to sign some paperwork in Ellendale for their 17-year-old daughter Chenoa’s upcoming trip to Washington, D.C. By the time they returned, their home was consumed in flames.

“So, within the hour and fifteen minutes is when it all started. By the time we got here, there was nothing anybody could do,” said Lacey.

Lacey said the fire department arrived shortly after she called in the emergency and managed to hold off the fire from the home’s propane tank and surrounding buildings.

The Naptons lived off the grid. They built their own well, their own septic system, and even had solar panels creating electricity for their home. Their refrigerator and stove ran off propane, and they heated their home with two wood-burning stoves.

It was the wood-burning stove in the back bedroom that most likely caused the fire, according to Lacey.

“What the fire marshal said was because it was so windy that day, a back draft must have came back down through the chimney pipe and pushed a spark out the tiniest little crack in the door. That’s the only thing he thinks could have happened,” said Lacey.

Lacey said she checked that stove before they left for Ellendale. It felt cool to her touch.

Luckily, all six of the Napton’s children were out of the house. Their oldest lives in North Dakota, and their 14, 15 and 17-year-old daughters were at school in Ellendale.

However, the Naptons lost other members of the family in the fire. The Naptons have been providing shelter to animals in need for years. They had their own dreams of opening an animal sanctuary.

”This last couple of years, we decided that we wanted to actually make something real out of it so that we could do more. Her Sacred Circle Sanctuary was kind of the name that we came up with together with our family, and we got incorporated through the state a year ago exactly,” said Lacey.

In the fire, the Naptons lost three dogs, two cats, a litter of kittens, a parakeet, rabbits, chickens, ducks and turkeys.

Lacey said the hardest loss for her is her son’s two-year-old black lab that was put in a kennel in the back bedroom before she left.

On top of the pets lost, the Naptons lost all their tools they use for work and the supplies they use to homeschool their two boys.

“I homeschool the boys, so it’s been kind of especially hard because we lost our school too, so all of our school supplies. We lost our office, all of our work supplies, our home,” said Lacey.

Now, the Naptons are staying in a camper on their property. They’re working on renovating and moving into a new mobile home as well.

Although they’re starting from scratch, the Naptons have received some help getting back on their feet.

”It’s just been really amazing, the support that we’ve gotten. It’s really been great. There’s been so many people that have stepped in to make sure that we have all of our necessities that we need. I can’t even begin to name them, because I don’t want to leave anybody out,” said Lacey.

They were also still able to send Chenoa to Washington, D.C., with the help of the faculty at her school.

”She had nothing to take with her. All of her cash was gone, all of her clothes, her luggage. It kind of chokes me up, their superintendent, Cindy Raul, stepped up and she took Chenoa shopping, bought her everything that she needed for her trip, absolutely everything,” said Lacey.

A Go-Fund-Me has been established for the Napton family.

