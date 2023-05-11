Final plans for roundabouts at Highways 59 and 108 in Pelican Rapids, MN

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is presenting final plans for roundabouts planned at two intersections in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota.

A public open house is happening on Thursday, May 11, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., with a presentation is at 5:30 p.m. Project staff will present information about the final plans, detour, construction staging, and will be available to answer questions.

The open house is at the Pelican Rapids High School Fine Arts Auditorium at 310 South Broadway in Pelican Rapids.

The reconstruction project on Highways 59 and 108 in Pelican Rapids is currently scheduled for construction over two years in 2024 and 2025. It will address pavement concerns, traffic delays, pedestrian and bicyclist accessibility and city utility improvements. Roundabouts will be constructed at the two intersections of Highways 59 and 108.

As part of this project, the City of Pelican Rapids will be replacing up to 25 blocks of city utilities. In November 2021, the city council voted in favor of partnering with MnDOT on the 2024 Complete Streets project.

