Fargo Resident Left to Pick Up the Pieces After Family’s Storage Unit Ransacked

By Reed Gregory
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A resident of Fargo believes that her family’s storage unit of 10+ years has recently been broken into, and while evidence has been challenging to come by, the incident nonetheless has left Lucretia Sauck feeling violated and vulnerable.

“It’s supposed to be a secure place, where you can keep your things,” said Sauck, the storage unit’s owner.

“I look inside and it’s like a tornado,” Sauck said. “All of these totes we had to clean up enough so that we could close the door.”

Among the missing items were several pieces of Sauck’s father’s belongings, as well as antique family heirlooms which Sauck estimates could be worth significant money.

“My jewelry boxes were empty,” Sauck said. “I don’t even remember what I had in there.”

Sauck is urging other storage unit renters to take extra precautions to protect their belongings. She believes others in her facility should be notified of what she’s been through as well and hopes the culprit can live with the damage left behind.

“If you needed it that bad, then ok. But I hope it was worth it. I really do,” Sauck said.

So far, facility management says there’s only so much they can do; however, they’re willing to help where they can and are fully cooperating with Sauck. Management also states that now Sauck has to take the proper steps to see results, including filing a police report and proving to her insurance company that she has done so.

As for Sauck, she feels as though she and her family are left to pick up the pieces.

“We’re going to have to do it all ourselves,” Sauck said.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

