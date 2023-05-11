Fargo Police searching for multiple missing teens

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are searching for multiple missing teens, and they’re asking for the public’s help in finding them.

Kristine Walks, 13, was last seen in south Fargo on Thursday, May 11 around 1 a.m. She’s 5′3″, 140 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Kristine Walks (KVLY)

Adyson Helfrich, 15, was also last seen in south Fargo on Thursday, May 11 around 1 a.m.

She’s 5′2″, 120 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

Adyson Helfrich (KVLY)

Raisa Young Eagle, 16, was last seen in south Fargo on Thursday, May 11 around 1 a.m.

Raisa is 5′6″, 140 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Raisa Young Eagle (KVLY)

Fargo Police are also looking for 15-year-old Ayden Eschbach-Fredrickson. He has been frequently running away and was found the last two times in West Fargo.

Ayden Eschbach-Fredrickson (KVLY)

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.