32nd Ave construction not causing concern for local businesses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Construction on 32nd avenue has been underway for almost a month now and it appears to be moving along smoothly, and the city hopes it will benefit the community.

The four phase project began back in the middle of April. The reconstruction project is rebuilding 1.5 miles of 32nd Ave. S in multiple segments as a way to provide improvements for pedestrians, drivers, and nearby landowners and businesses.

Valley Rental, located at 3003 32nd Ave S #280, said that because of today’s modern technology, they’re doing just fine with the construction.

“No it hasn’t been too big of a problem,” Property Manager, Jacob Amberose said. “We are able to communicate through the internet so it really hasn’t been too big of an issue.”

Julie Robbins, owner of Pinch and Pour, located at 2603 Kirsten Ln S #103, right off 32nd Ave, said things have actually been better than expected.

“It hasn’t been that bad so far,” Robbins said. “We’ve actually been busier. I don’t know why that is, that isn’t the usual way this works.”

The project will include a new 5-lane concrete roadway section to replace the existing roadway.

Although the construction is a little frustrating for some right now, Ambrose has high hopes for the finished project.

“At 5 o’clock it’s super packed,” Amberose said. “Everybody’s going down 32nd to get to their houses so it gets annoying in that sense. In the long run it should help actually because if we’re adding lanes or adding turn lanes, it should be a good thing.”

Robbins said she’s feeling lucky to have the community’s support no matter the circumstances.

“We are so thankful for everyone that has kept us running during this time,” Robbins said. “We were like, ‘Woah, are we gonna have to shut down? What’s gonna happen?’ but so far everybody’s been so good to come in and support us.”

According to the City of Fargo, the project will be completed in the Fall of 2025.

