3 teens arrested for multiple thefts & burglaries near Fergus Falls

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEAR FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three teenagers are under arrest after several reports of burglaries and thefts in western Otter Tail County.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Dept. says from the end of April to the beginning of May, they responded to 20 theft/burglary calls to the Swan and Wall Lake area. Fergus Falls Police responded to eight thefts/burglaries in city limits during that same time.

The three teens arrested are:

19-year-old Jackson Rieppel of Fergus Falls, MN

18-year-old Jeremiah Norby of Fergus Falls, MN

A 17-year-old juvenile from Fergus Falls, MN.

Authorities say additional arrests are anticipated.

