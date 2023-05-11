Cooking with Cash Wa
19-year-old Fargo man arrested for waving gun while running from police

(MGN)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 19-year-old was arrested after Fargo Police caught up with him in relation to a separate case Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., while on patrol in the 700 block of 23rd St. S., FPD officers recognized Kadar Pearson, who they had identified as suspect in a theft of ammunition incident that happened April 18.

When officers attempted to make contact with him, they say he ran away. Additional officers were dispatched to help find Pearson, including FPD Officer Miller and her K-9 Toby. During the foot chase, officers witnessed Pearson display a firearm.

A passerby attempted to assist FPD catch Pearson, at which point police say Pearson waved a firearm towards the person as he tried to escape

FPD officers found Pearson, and with the assistance of K-9 Toby, officers were able to find a firearm and ammunition he had thrown while running away.

Pearson was arrested for Terrorizing, Possession of Drugs with Intent to Sell with a Firearm, Refusal to Halt and a Felony for Theft of Ammunition.

