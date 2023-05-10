Cooking with Cash Wa
Surge in summer travel expected among North Dakotans

Travel
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bookings for flights, cruises, tours and hotels are on the rise among North Dakotans.

According to the new AAA survey, 82 percent of North Dakotans will travel this year, with 59 percent of them saying they’ll take a summer vacation.

The surveys says the most popular destinations are:

  • 40% – Lake Destination
  • 37% – National/State Park
  • 34% – City/Major Metro Destination
  • 16% – Theme Park
  • 15% – Beach Destination

If you’re travel plans including going across international borders, you’re not alone. The survey says international travel bookings are up 200 percent compared to 2022.

With most travel plans including a lengthy drive of some sorts, you’re encouraged to give yourself plenty of time and ensure your vehicle is in good mechanical shape.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

