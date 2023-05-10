Shelters Report Increase in Homeless Residents

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With spring in full bloom, many people are looking forward to warmer weather and brighter days. But for some, the change in seasons does not necessarily bring relief from the hardships they face, especially in the realms of food insecurity or homelessness.

“We provide shelter, but we want to be more than just providing shelter,” said Rob Swiers, Executive Director of the New Life Center in Fargo. “We want to help with case management, whatever that individual, however they landed here, helping them address those situations.”

For 13 years, Rob Swiers has been in the role of Executive Director at the New Life Center, providing shelter and assistance for those who have fallen on hard times. However, as the most recent winter began to thaw, he noticed an alarming trend in this season’s warm-up.

“What I used to see is that as soon as the weather would break, our numbers would go down. This year we’ve not seen that, in fact, our numbers were higher in April than they’ve been all winter long,” Swiers said.

At the moment, the New Life Center is home to around 160 individuals per night. As they help residents find jobs, secure housing, and even provide medical and mental health assistance, the New Life Center is hoping to de-stigmatize the common misconception that someone who is homeless is someone who is useless.

“A lot of times, folks in the community think someone who is homeless may be lazy or a drunk.” Swiers said. “All of us need the element of being humanized, and so often when someone is on the street, they are unfortunately de-humanized,”

As the United States continues to fight a homelessness problem, Swiers says his main takeaway from time spent on the job is that we’re all not so different.

“We are more alike than not. They often need someone to listen and to hear their story, sometimes I need that,” Swiers said.

