Potential scam targeting car sellers

By Kjersti Maday
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

“It’s not a matter of if, but when this might happen here,” says Captain of Criminal Investigations, Bill Ahlfeldt.

Fargo Police Department is urging people to be cautious. They say there have been reports around the country of scammers using fake keys that match the make and model of vehicles listed for sale. The scammers will make arrangements to test drive the vehicle, and when they return, they give the fake key to the dealership or owner, keeping the original key. Then, the scammers return later and steal the vehicle.

If you are selling a vehicle, FPD recommends marking your keys, making them easily identifiable. It is also a good idea not to allow anyone to test drive your vehicle without riding along. Online sales of any kind have become more and more popular and Captain Ahlfeldt says to use a public place that has cameras when buying or selling. He recommends the FPD Substation located at 25th St. and 13th Ave. South.

