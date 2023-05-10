Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigates possible case of animal abuse

NIELSVILLE, MINN (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of animal abuse.

On May 8, authorities responded to a property on Spokley Ave N in Nielsville, but no charges have been filed, and the sheriff’s office says no further information will be released at the time.

Valley News Live received several Whistlblower complaints about a person in Nielsville, including a video showing the neighbor spraying a hose at a dog in a carrier. We reached out to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to see if they consider what’s in the video animal abuse, but they could only confirm that the situation is under investigation.

