Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigates possible case of animal abuse

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NIELSVILLE, MINN (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of animal abuse.

On May 8, authorities responded to a property on Spokley Ave N in Nielsville, but no charges have been filed, and the sheriff’s office says no further information will be released at the time.

Valley News Live received several Whistlblower complaints about a person in Nielsville, including a video showing the neighbor spraying a hose at a dog in a carrier. We reached out to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to see if they consider what’s in the video animal abuse, but they could only confirm that the situation is under investigation.

Stay with Valley News Live as we work to learn more.

